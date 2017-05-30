CBS 115233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75243 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 news@ktvt.com ConsumerJustice@ktvt.com Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Station Feedback: Email Programming: Local | Network Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook CBS 11 News is coverage you can [...]
TXA 215233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75231 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 Station Feedback: Email Program Director: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook TXA 21 is the home of Court, Cash and Comedy! Court is in session weekdays with America’s Court [...]
MeTV TXA 21.2KTXA 21.2 airs the complete Me-TV program schedule, featuring more than 50 different classic television programs every week. KTXA 21.2 is available free over the air with the use of a digital antenna and can be found on Verizon Fios channel 464. Click Here For Everything You Wanted to Know About MeTV TXA 21.2
KRLD4131 North Central Expressway Suite 100 Dallas, Texas 75204 KRLD Contest Rules CBS Dallas: 214-525-7000 News Tips: 214-525-7473 Traffic Tips: 214-219-1080 Sound-Off: 214-525-7442 Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Program Director: Email PSA Request: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook NewsRadio 1080 KRLD has been a part of North [...]
105.3 The Fan4131 North Central Expressway Suite 100 Dallas, Texas 75204Contest Rules Station Phone: 214-525-7000 Call The Studio: 877-881-1053Text The Studio: 43733 (Standard Text Rates May Apply) Program Director: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Friends With Benefits Club Twitter | Facebook As the premiere sports radio station in North Texas, 105.3 The Fan broadcasts with [...]

Hurst First Responders Save 8-Year-Old Boy’s Birthday

May 30, 2017 12:48 PM By Kristin Weisell
Filed Under: birthday party, Graham Day, Hurst, Hurst FD, Hurst PD

HURST (1080 KRLD) – Graham Day will never forget his 8th birthday party this past weekend.

At first, it looked as though Graham would celebrate alone, as he had done the year before. The cake and pizza had been ordered, and the invitations had been sent, but nobody had responded. Graham’s mom was determined that this year would be different.

She first sent a desperate message to neighbors through Nextdoor, asking them to come and bring only themselves, no gifts required. But, when she got no response there, Graham’s mom drove to the Hurst police station. Her son dreams of being a police officer when he grows up, so she hoped to get an officer or two to come to Graham’s party.

Officer Adam Longoria was just starting his day. “All of a sudden, our Cpl. McElwee sent a message out to the whole shift,” he said. “It basically said, ‘Be here.'”

So, a dozen Hurst officers and several firefighters rolled up to Graham’s house, lights and sirens flashing. “I don’t think he knew what to make of it at first,” Longoria said. “He looked so surprised.”

As the first responders were arriving, other neighbors who had seen the Nextdoor message from Graham’s mom also joined the party. “We introduced ourselves to all the neighborhood kids and parents,” said Longoria. “Graham’s parents invited us in for cake and pizza, and then we got to spend some time hanging out with the kids, taking pictures in front of our cars.”

Longoria said that they even got to stay longer than they had planned. The police call load decreased for a few hours, letting them hang out with Graham and the other kids. “I also think his parents were just in shock that we managed to get so many to come,” said Longoria. “I’m grateful that we were able to have such a good presence, spend time with the kids and say happy birthday.”

More from Kristin Weisell
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Dallas / Fort Worth

Drip Pan: CBS Local App
Drip Pan: Weather App
Drip Pan: Restaurant Week 365

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch