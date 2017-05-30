Louisiana Officers Help Stranded Girl Scouts From Texas

NATCHITOCHES, La. (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — Some Girl Scouts from North Texas received help after becoming stranded by a thunderstorm while kayaking in Louisiana.
Multiple news outlets report that the troop, six girls accompanied by three adults, is from Dallas.
Six girls and three adults set out Sunday evening from a boat launch in Natchitoches Parish, about 75 miles southwest of Shreveport. They were headed to a campground, but because of the storm, they retreated to the banks of Saline Bayou, a tributary of the Red River, and used their kayaks for shelter.
The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries says some of its agents worked with officers from the U.S. Forest Service and local law enforcement agencies to find the group. They were joined by a private citizen on an all-terrain vehicle.
After more than five hours, the group was found early Monday and was led to the campground, about a mile away.
(© Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)