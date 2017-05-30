Motorcyclist Dies In Head-On Crash With SUV Near Forney

KAUFMAN COUNTY (CBSDFW.COM) – A motorcyclist has died in Kaufman County after police say a reckless driver veered into oncoming traffic.
Police say an unidentified man was killed just before 11:00 pm Monday after an SUV that was headed the opposite direction crossed the center-line and slammed into two motorcyclists on Highway 80 near Forney. The motorcyclists were reported to be a father and son.
One was killed at the scene, but police are not saying which one. The other was treated and released from a local hospital.
The SUV driver, suspected of DUI, was taken to a hospital for a blood test.