NTSB Blames Pilot For Deadly 2015 Crash Near Argyle

DALLAS (CBSDFW) – A final report by the National Transportation Safety Board is blaming a Flower Mound man for a fatal plane crash two year ago.
52-year old William Graves died when his twin-engine plane went down near a school in Argyle in February 2015. It happened near the intersection of Highway 377 and Stonecrest Drive, close to several warehouses and Cross Timbers Community Church.
The NTSB says Graves was not paying attention to his instruments as he was about to land at the Denton Municipal Airport.
Officials said that the twin-engine Cessna 441 possibly clipped a building in the area during its approach. The crash site was located about six miles south of the airport.
Aviation expert Denny Kelly says pilots can become confused when they don’t pay attention to the instruments.
” I would say without question that he had vertigo,” said Kelly. “Vertigo is something that happens to a lot of people a lot of times. It’s classic stall, spin vertigo action, period.”
Graves had been flying for 28 years. He and his family moved from Minnesota and his last flight was a return trip from the state.