12 Referees Selected For NBA Finals

May 30, 2017 1:39 PM
Filed Under: Basketball, Cleveland Cavaliers, Golden State Warriors, NBA, NBA Finals

NEW YORK (AP) – Danny Crawford has been chosen to officiate his 23rd NBA Finals, making him the most experienced of the 12 referees selected for the series.

John Goble was the lone first-time selection Tuesday when the NBA announced the referees who would work the series beginning Thursday between the Golden State Warriors and Cleveland Cavaliers.

Mike Callahan was selected for his 14th NBA Finals, Ken Mauer his 12th and Scott Foster his 10th. Monty McCutchen, Derrick Stafford, Tony Brothers, James Capers, Marc Davis, Ed Malloy and Zach Zarba round out the staff. Each has been picked at least four times.

The officials were selected by NBA Referee Operations management based on their postseason performance. Referees were evaluated after each round to determine advancement.

Crawford has officiated 33 NBA Finals games and Callahan 18.

Tom Washington and Sean Wright are the alternates for the series.

