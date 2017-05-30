Residents Displaced After Apartment Fire In East Fort Worth

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW) – Nine residents will have to find other accommodations following an early morning apartment fire in east Fort Worth.
According to Fort Worth Fire Department officials, crews responded to a two-alarm fire at the Brentwood Apartments near I-30 and Eastchase Pkwy around 8:00 am Tuesday.
Fire officials say no one was hurt and everyone made it out of the building safely.
Nine people in four units are displaced due to fire and water damage.
The Red Cross is assisting those that need help.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.