Residents Displaced After Apartment Fire In East Fort Worth

May 30, 2017 10:48 AM By Andrew Greenstein
FORT WORTH (CBSDFW) – Nine residents will have to find other accommodations following an early morning apartment fire in east Fort Worth.

According to Fort Worth Fire Department officials, crews responded to a two-alarm fire at the Brentwood Apartments near I-30 and Eastchase Pkwy around 8:00 am Tuesday.

FWFD respond to fire at Brentwood Apartments in east Fort Worth (Photo Andrew Greenstein, 1080 KRLD)

Fire officials say no one was hurt and everyone made it out of the building safely.

Nine people in four units are displaced due to fire and water damage.

The Red Cross is assisting those that need help.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

 

 

