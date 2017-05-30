State Fair Of Texas Is Hiring

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – With the 2017 State Fair of Texas just a few months away, the Fair is looking to hire lots of people!

Seasonal job applications are now available online for a variety of departments and positions.

The Fair says it provides more than 6,000 seasonal job opportunities every year, with approximately 1,500 people employed directly by the State Fair of Texas.

As the annual event is a collection of small businesses, the remaining seasonal positions report to independent contractors including concessionaires, ride operators and vendors.

Applications for seasonal positions can be found here, with opportunities available in the following areas: cleanup, commercial vendor booths, Cotton Bowl, coupon sales, creative arts, food and beverage, games, gates, greenhouse, guest services, livestock, maintenance, plumbing, public relations, rides and security.

In addition to encouraging job seekers who don’t have access to a computer to visit their area public library, the Fair has partnered with several local organizations who will be opening up their computer facilities to those wanting to fill out job applications:

Cornerstone Baptist Church

1819 Martin Luther King, Jr. Blvd.

Dallas, TX 75215

Contact: Chris L. Simmons

214.426.5468

Monday, Wednesday & Friday, 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Tuesday & Thursday, 10 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Saturday, 10 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Martin Luther King, Jr. Community Center

2922 Martin Luther King, Jr. Blvd.

Dallas, TX 75215

Contact: Lawon Williams

773.606.1147

Monday, Wednesday & Friday, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Details related to future potential locations will be posted as they become available here.

The 2017 Fair runs Friday, September 29 through Sunday, October 22.