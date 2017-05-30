Suspect Arrested For Arlington Stabbing Death

ARLINGTON (CBSDFW.COM) – Authorities in Arlington have arrested a suspect for the stabbing death of a woman in the parking lot of an apartment complex. The incident occurred at about 1:00 a.m. early Tuesday in the 2000 block of Spring Mist Drive.
According to witnesses at the scene, the suspect and the woman were seen having a domestic dispute in the parking lot of the apartment complex. People then saw the woman screaming as she was chased by the suspect.
Officers arrived at the scene and found the victim in the parking lot with multiple stab wounds. She was transported to a local hospital, but later pronounced dead from her injuries. Her name has not yet been released.
The suspect had fled from the apartment complex, but later returned while police were still at the scene. He was arrested and charged with murder. Officials later identified the suspect as 41-year-old Milton Buchanan.