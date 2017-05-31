3 Dead After Shootout At North Texas Car Dealership

GREENVILLE (CBSDFW.COM) – Three people are dead after a shootout at a car dealership in Hunt County. The shooting happened around 7:30 p.m. Tuesday at Nissan of Greenville, just off Interstate-30 in Greenville.

According to dealership owner Rick Ford, two men walked into the dealership and announced that they were federal agents. The pair didn’t show any badges or present any identification and it’s believed they may have actually been bounty hunters.

“We didn’t give them permission, but we also didn’t tell them that they had to leave. We were told they were federal agents so we didn’t ask them to leave,” he said. “They were dressed casual. We thought they were plainclothes officers.”

Ford said the men waited at the dealership for several hours for a third man to arrive. When the third man walked in the pair again made claims that they were federal agents and attempted to arrest the man. The shootout between the trio began when the third man resisted, pulled out a gun and started firing.

The dealership was open for business when bullets went flying. Ford said, “We did have employees and customers in the dealership. I can’t tell you a number, but there were several.”

When the smoke cleared al three men were dead – police haven’t released their identities. It’s unclear what the third man may have been wanted for, if anything.

No one else at the dealership was shot or injured.

Ford said the dealership will be closed today and possibly tomorrow, as they make repairs, meet with employees and provide any necessary counseling and support.