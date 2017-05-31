CBS 115233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75243 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 news@ktvt.com ConsumerJustice@ktvt.com Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Station Feedback: Email Programming: Local | Network Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook CBS 11 News is coverage you can [...]
CBS Says Pelley Out As ‘CBS Evening News’ Anchor

May 31, 2017 1:02 PM
Filed Under: 60 Minutes, CBS, CBS Evening News, Scott Pelley

NEW YORK (AP/CBSDFW) – CBS says Scott Pelley is out as “CBS Evening News” anchor after six years in the role, and network veteran Anthony Mason will fill in temporarily as a search for a new anchor begins.

The network announced Wednesday that Pelley will return to work full-time at the network’s flagship newsmagazine “60 Minutes” as it begins its 50th anniversary season.

“Scott brought the best values of 60 Minutes to the CBS Evening News, and we thank him for his commitment to the journalism of this broadcast every night these past six years,” said David Rhodes, President of CBS News. “The milestone 50th season of 60 Minutes requires Scott’s full contribution, and we look forward to important reporting from him for many years to come.”

Pelley thanked his colleagues for six successful years with the broadcast: “I find my heart filled with gratitude for the opportunity to know you, humility, in light of your sacrifices, and hope for the future of journalism because of the standards you live by,” Pelley said. “CBS has been great to me for nearly 30 years. I’m glad to accept this assignment with continuing gratitude.”

With Pelley as anchor, the CBS Evening News earned journalism’s most prestigious honors, including seven Emmys, two George Foster Peabody Awards, an Alfred I. duPont-Columbia Award, two George Polk Awards, 13 Edward R. Murrow Awards and a host of additional honors.

(© Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

