Kellogg To Close 2 Texas Distribution Centers, Lay Off 400+

DALLAS (AP) — The Kellogg Co. has confirmed plans to close distribution centers in Fort Worth and Houston and lay off 421 workers permanently.
The Battle Creek, Michigan-based breakfast and snack food giant notified the Texas Workforce Commission of its plans in letters dated Friday. The workers’ last day on the job is scheduled to be between July 29 and August 11 for distribution center employees and August 4 and August 17 for snacks retail execution employees, most of whom work away from the distribution centers.
The layoffs will affect 201 workers at the Fort Worth distribution center and 221 at the Houston distribution center.
(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)