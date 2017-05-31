Nancy Pelosi Criticizes Texas Law Banning Sanctuary Cities

DALLAS (CBS11) – As part of the Democrats’ Resistance Summer Tour in Dallas, U.S. House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi sharply criticized Texas’ new law banning sanctuary cities. “SB4, what an act of cowardice, a legislative act of cowardice.”

The law allows local and state law enforcement officers to ask those they detain if they’re in the country illegally.

Leader Pelosi said Texas Republicans are doing the opposite of what they should be doing.

“They are instilling fear in them and that’s just the wrong thing to do. Instead, we should be working together for comprehensive immigration reform.”

In an interview with CBS11 last week, Texas Governor Greg Abbott said the new state law doesn’t target illegal immigrants who are victims or who are trying to help police. “We’ve made it clear that there is no danger about the so-called show me your papers, but we’ve also made clear, that if you are a victim of a crime, if you are a witness to a crime, you have protections.”

The Governor blames some of the law’s opponents for causing fear. “One of the most disturbing things in the aftermath of my signing of SB 4 is the fear mongering going on in certain communities that harm the people they claim they are protecting. There is nothing to fear for anyone who is not a criminal, anybody who is doing anything wrong.”

Dallas Councilman Philip Kingston says police officers shouldn’t ask people about their immigration status. “They build relationships with immigrants so that when they’re crime victims, they feel safe to report, when they’re witnesses to crimes, they feel safe to help the police solve those crimes.”

Kingston says he hopes the city will strongly consider suing the state in an effort to challenge the law in court.

