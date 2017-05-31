Protesters Converge On Texas Senator’s Dallas Office

DALLAS (CBS11) – Obamacare could be gone by the end of July, predicts Texas Senator John Cornyn when asked about the GOP health care proposal.

Meanwhile, Cornyn’s constituents took part in a “die in” protest outside his Dallas office. About two dozen protesters dressed in black held signs shaped like grave stones. They likened the new health care proposal to death.

The non-partisan Congressional Budget Office says the Republican proposal to replace and repeal Obamacare would mean 23 million Americans their health coverage.

Carol Trimmer fears she will be one of those millions. She owns her own business, has a pre-existing condition and is covered by Obamacare.

“Most likely I would need to shutter my business and find an employer funded health care plan,” said Trimmer.

For others, Obamacare is unaffordable. Dan LaBroad sells insurance to small companies who are required to pay for their employees healthcare. He says many businesses can’t afford to give raises and have laid off workers to meet the costly requirements of Obamacare or its official name, the Affordable Care Act.

“We have to do something about the ACA because right now costs are getting ridiculous, and that’s one of the problems employers are facing now,” said LaBroad. “We are offering coverage but we cannot keep up with the increases that are still happening.”

In a statement, Senator Cornyn told CBS11, Republicans have promised to repeal and replace Obamacare in several elections. He called Obamacare a “disaster” and says he is working to get families health care they can afford.