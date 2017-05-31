State Lawmaker Received Threats After Scuffle Over Sanctuary Cities Law

FORT WORTH (CBS11) – Democratic State Representative Ramon Romero, Jr. of Fort Worth said he has received death threats after a scuffle at the Texas Capitol this week.

Tensions boiled over because of the state’s new law banning sanctuary cities.

Romero said, “Of course, I’m going to die, I’m going to be shot, everyone is saying to others take good aim… People have asked me are you afraid for your life? I’m not afraid for my life, I also trust law enforcement.”

Romero made the comments during a CBSDFW Facebook Live panel discussion Wednesday evening about the new law.

He said he called the Texas Department of Public Safety after receiving the threats, and that they came to check his house and district office to make sure everyone would be safe.

Romero denied the accusation by Republican State Representative Matt Rinaldi of Irving that he shoved him.

Rinaldi told Romero and other Democrats on the House Floor that he called ICE to report some of the demonstrators who assembled in the House chamber held signs saying they’re illegal and here to stay.

During the Facebook Live discussion, the panelists disagreed over the new state law.

It allows police officers to ask those they detain about their immigration status.

Opponents say Latinos will be targeted.

Ramiro Luna, a community activist and Dreamer in Dallas said, “It’s a show me your papers law. It’s a racist and discriminatory law that will lead to racial profiling.”

Lt. Thomas Glover of the Dallas Police Department and President of the Black Police Association of Greater Dallas said, “When you tell someone that you can ask a person for their immigration status, 99.99% of the time, it will target people on the southern border when those from Canada get to walk away.”

Cathie Adams, Board Member of the Eagle Forum said, “I don’t think this is a racist issue and I’m very sad that it’s being talked about that way.”

Republican State Representative Tony Tinderholt of Arlington said, “I always see the narrative get changed when people don’t like things. For 21 years, I fought in the military to protect our rights and freedoms, I watched America’s sons and daughters die on borders protecting borders of other nations and we’re not doing it here.”

Romero repsonded, “This narrative Tony Tinderholt doesn’t want to talk about is here, it’s real, you can’t deny it. Stop saying it doesn’t exist.”

The new state law takes effect September 1.

It’s already facing legal challenges, and more are expected.

WATCH THE ENTIRE FACEBOOK LIVE DISCUSSION HERE