VIDEO RELEASED: Wanted Man, Bounty Hunters Killed In Shootout At Dealership In Greenville

GREENVILLE (CBSDFW.COM) – Greenville Police released details Wednesday afternoon on the three men who were shot and killed Tuesday around 7:20 p.m. at the Nissan of Greenville auto dealership.

They also released cell phone video of the shooting.

WARNING: This is the full unedited video. Viewer discretion advised.

Police said two men with F.N.G. Security and Investigations of Corpus Christi were at the dealership attempting to apprehend a fugitive, Ramon Michael Hutchinson, 49, of St. Paul, Minnesota.

Hutchinson, also known as Raymond Hutchinson, had an outstanding warrant for failure to appear on a first degree drug charge in Minneapolis.

He was at the dealership with another person when he was approached by F.N.G. employees, Gabriel Bernal, 33 and Fidel Garcia, 54.

According to Greenville Police, the pair pulled out guns and began giving Hutchinson orders.

Hutchinson tried to pull a gun from his waistband but dropped it on a desk.

Police said a scuffle ensued as Hutchinson tried to pick up the gun. When he did, he started shooting.

Both Garcia and Bernal shot back.

Police said about 20 shots were fired in about six seconds and all three men died.