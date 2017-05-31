Water Main Break Closes Beach Street In Fort Worth

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – Hours after a water main break in Fort Worth and water is still causing problems for drivers and residents. A portion on N. Beach Street, between State Highway 121 and Belknap Street, is closed in both directions while repairs are being made.

It was Tuesday night when the 54-inch pipe burst and before the lunch hour on Wednesday the crater around it continued to grow. Crews are busy trying to get to the pipe that is six feet underground. And reaching it won’t be the end, they’ll have to dig below the pipe and swap out the joint – a replacement part that workers are still trying to locate.

The repair work is a bit tedious because crews are also working to make sure they don’t hit a nearby fiber optic line.

Mary Gugliuzza, with the Fort Worth Water Department, said the best case scenario is for workers to temporarily patch the north side lanes of Beach Street, so they can open one lane in each direction later today.

“I don’t think people realize what it takes to provide them water to their homes every day,” Gugliuzza said. “This is part of it. It’s unfortunate when something breaks, but reliability on water service is pretty darn good and most people don’t think about it when they go turn on that tap.”

No one in the area is without water and it is drinkable, but water pressure at some homes and business has been affected.

There’s still no word on what caused the main to break. Ultimately, city officials are hoping to get Beach Street fully open sometime on Friday. Even after repairs are made, a contracting crew will still have to come in and make permanent street repairs.