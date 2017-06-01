NORTH TEXAS RAIN: Current Info | Live Radar | Check Traffic | Share Photos | Facebook | Twitter | Weather App

2nd Arrest In Case Of Texas Teen Murdered Hours After Graduation

UPDATED | June 1, 2017 11:15 AM June 1, 2017 11:06 AM
IRVING (CBSDFW.COM) – Investigators with the Irving Police Department have located and arrested a second person believed to be involved in the murder of Ledajrick Rajae “L.D.” Cox, a Dallas teen gunned down hours after graduating from high school.

Cortney Ray Wright was arrested Wednesday evening. Police haven’t said what Wright is charged with or if more arrests are expected.

Hours after graduating from Carter High School, Cox and several of his friends stopped at a 7-Eleven store in Irving. It was there that Cox and his friends got into an argument with a group in another vehicle.

LD Cox (Credit: Family members)

Police say after the group from Carter High drove away, the suspect vehicle followed, pulled beside it and fired several shots. In all, three people in the car were shot. Cox was taken to Parkland Hospital but died from his injuries several hours later.

On May 30 police made their first arrest in the case. Seventeen-year-old Jeremiah Robinson was arraigned this morning and his bond for the Murder charge set at $1 million.

(credit: Irving Police Department)

Irving police say they received a number of tips after releasing surveillance video from the convenience store. It was that information that lead them to both Wright and Robinson.

