Burglary Suspect Shot & Killed At Frisco Apartment Complex

FRISCO (CBSDFW.COM) – A burglary suspect was shot and killed in Frisco – less than a mile from the police department.
The incident happened outside the front door of a unit on the ground level at the Stewart Creek Apartments, in the 7500 block of Stonebrook Parkway.
According to Frisco police, a 911 call was placed just after midnight reporting a burglary in progress. When officers arrived they found a man, believed to be the burglary suspect, had been shot. Police say the man was taken to a local hospital, but died later from his injuries.
The identity of the victim has not been released and police has not said who fired the shots.
Frisco police are expected to release more information about the shooting later today.