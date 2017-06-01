NORTH TEXAS RAIN: Current Info | Live Radar | Check Traffic | Share Photos | Facebook | Twitter | Weather App

DA Won’t Retry Fort Worth Officer Who Shot Man

June 1, 2017 3:53 PM
Filed Under: barbecue fork, Courtney Johnson, Craigory Adams, Fort Worth Police Officer, Mistrial, Shooting, Tarrant County District Attorney Sharen Wilson
Courtney Johnson (CBS11)

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — A Fort Worth officer accused of shooting and injuring a man who was walking in his neighborhood while holding a barbecue fork won’t face a second trial following a mistrial.

Tarrant County District Attorney Sharen Wilson filed a dismissal Thursday on the charge against 35-year-old Courtney Johnson.

A motion filed by Wilson says that after reviewing the trial case and evidence produced at trial, she believes “any subsequent retrial is unlikely to result in the return of a unanimous jury verdict.”

A judge last week declared a mistrial after the jury deadlocked. Johnson had been charged with aggravated assault by a public servant in the 2015 shooting of 56-year-old Craigory Adams.

Adams, who has a mental impairment, had dropped the fork and gone down on a knee when he was shot.

