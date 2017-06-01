NORTH TEXAS RAIN: Current Info | Live Radar | Check Traffic | Share Photos | Facebook | Twitter | Weather App

2 Drown Trying To Rescue Others In Water-Filled Texas Quarry

June 1, 2017 1:50 PM
Filed Under: drown, drowned, drowning, Kaufman County, quarry, sand quarry, terrell

TERRELL (AP) — Authorities say two men drowned while trying to rescue others after a boat capsized in a water-filled quarry in North Texas.

Kaufman County sheriff’s spokeswoman Jolie Stewart says officials were called to the abandoned sand quarry just north of Terrell on Wednesday evening.

She says three adults and two children, ages 6 and 8, were on board a flat-bottomed boat in the quarry when it capsized.

She says 51-year-old Eric Knight and 32-year-old Brandon Stayton tried to help them, but both drowned. She says neither man was wearing a life jacket.

No one on the boat was injured.

Stewart says the bodies of the two men have been transported to the Dallas County medical examiner.

Terrell is located about 30 miles east of Dallas.

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Dallas / Fort Worth

Drip Pan: CBS Local App
Drip Pan: Weather App
Drip Pan: Restaurant Week 365

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch