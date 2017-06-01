Early Morning Fire Destroys Rainbow Lounge In Fort Worth

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – A gay bar in Fort Worth that was at the center of a controversial raid by agents with the Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission (TABC) eight years ago has burned to the ground.

Fire crews were called out to the Rainbow Lounge just after 3 a.m. and they were still battling hot spots just before 6 a.m.

The roof caved in shortly after firefighters arrived. The first-responders said it was too late to save the bar and too dangerous to fight the flames from the inside, so they attacked the blaze from outside.

Witness Bianca Davenport Starr said, “It’s really devastating because this is like my home bar and I love this bar. Now it’s completely gone.”

It was eight years ago this month when officers from the Fort Worth Police Department, there without their supervisors’ knowledge, and agents with the TABC converged on the Rainbow Lounge and began making arrests.

The Fort Worth raid happened on the 40th anniversary of the Stonewall riots in New York – an event that some say marked the start of the gay rights movement in the U.S.

During the 2009 raid at the Rainbow Lounge officers arrested several people for public intoxication and one man, Chad Gibson, suffered a brain injury while in custody. The violence during the raids sparked outrage from local gay rights organizations, many of which staged protests for days and weeks after the incident.

The raid drew national attention and resulted in several changes within the City of Fort Worth – including the creation of a diversity task force to improve the relationship with the gay-lesbian-bisexual and transgender community.

With the roof and some of the walls caved in, the nightclub is a total loss.

The cause of the fire is under investigation. No one was injured.