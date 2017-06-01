Early Morning Fire Destroys Rainbow Lounge In Fort Worth

CBS 115233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75243 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 news@ktvt.com ConsumerJustice@ktvt.com Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Station Feedback: Email Programming: Local | Network Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook CBS 11 News is coverage you can [...]
TXA 215233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75231 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 Station Feedback: Email Program Director: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook TXA 21 is the home of Court, Cash and Comedy! Court is in session weekdays with America’s Court [...]
MeTV TXA 21.2KTXA 21.2 airs the complete Me-TV program schedule, featuring more than 50 different classic television programs every week. KTXA 21.2 is available free over the air with the use of a digital antenna and can be found on Verizon Fios channel 464. Click Here For Everything You Wanted to Know About MeTV TXA 21.2
KRLD4131 North Central Expressway Suite 100 Dallas, Texas 75204 KRLD Contest Rules CBS Dallas: 214-525-7000 News Tips: 214-525-7473 Traffic Tips: 214-219-1080 Sound-Off: 214-525-7442 Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Program Director: Email PSA Request: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook NewsRadio 1080 KRLD has been a part of North [...]
105.3 The Fan4131 North Central Expressway Suite 100 Dallas, Texas 75204Contest Rules Station Phone: 214-525-7000 Call The Studio: 877-881-1053Text The Studio: 43733 (Standard Text Rates May Apply) Program Director: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Friends With Benefits Club Twitter | Facebook As the premiere sports radio station in North Texas, 105.3 The Fan broadcasts with [...]
CBS 11 NEWS THIS MORNING: Click Here To Watch The Newscast Live From 4:30 AM To 7:00 AM
NORTH TEXAS RAIN: Current Info | Live Radar | Check Traffic | Share Photos | Facebook | Twitter | Weather App

Early Morning Fire Destroys Rainbow Lounge In Fort Worth

UPDATED | June 1, 2017 5:57 AM June 1, 2017 5:39 AM
Filed Under: excessive force, Fort Worth Police Department, Gay, Gay Bar, Lesbian, LGBT, LGBT bars, LGBTQ, Raid, Rainbow Lounge, TABC, Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – A gay bar in Fort Worth that was at the center of a controversial raid by agents with the Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission (TABC) eight years ago has burned to the ground.

Fire crews were called out to the Rainbow Lounge just after 3 a.m. and they were still battling hot spots just before 6 a.m.

The roof caved in shortly after firefighters arrived. The first-responders said it was too late to save the bar and too dangerous to fight the flames from the inside, so they attacked the blaze from outside.

Witness Bianca Davenport Starr said, “It’s really devastating because this is like my home bar and I love this bar. Now it’s completely gone.”

It was eight years ago this month when officers from the Fort Worth Police Department, there without their supervisors’ knowledge, and agents with the TABC converged on the Rainbow Lounge and began making arrests.

The Fort Worth raid happened on the 40th anniversary of the Stonewall riots in New York – an event that some say marked the start of the gay rights movement in the U.S.

During the 2009 raid at the Rainbow Lounge officers arrested several people for public intoxication and one man, Chad Gibson, suffered a brain injury while in custody. The violence during the raids sparked outrage from local gay rights organizations, many of which staged protests for days and weeks after the incident.

The raid drew national attention and resulted in several changes within the City of Fort Worth – including the creation of a diversity task force to improve the relationship with the gay-lesbian-bisexual and transgender community.

With the roof and some of the walls caved in, the nightclub is a total loss.

The cause of the fire is under investigation. No one was injured.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Dallas / Fort Worth

Drip Pan: CBS Local App
Drip Pan: Weather App
Drip Pan: Restaurant Week 365

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch