Ex-Dallas County Investigator Gets Probation In Bribery Case

DALLAS (AP) — An ex-chief investigator for the Dallas County District Attorney’s Office must serve three years of federal probation for accepting a $200,000 bribe to get charges dropped against a suspect.
Anthony L. Robinson of Mesquite was sentenced Wednesday in Dallas. Robinson was also fined $10,000 and must repay about $32,000 to the government.
Robinson last year pleaded guilty, in a plea deal, to bribery conspiracy for soliciting and accepting a bribe in a case involving a disguised cattle investment.
Court documents show Robinson, between September 2012 and May 2013, solicited the bribe from someone accused of failing to register as a sex offender.
Robinson persuaded another prosecutor to drop the charge.
Robinson joined the DA’s office in 1994 but lost his job when a new district attorney took office in 2015.