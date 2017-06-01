NORTH TEXAS RAIN: Current Info | Live Radar | Check Traffic | Share Photos | Facebook | Twitter | Weather App

Ex-Dallas County Investigator Gets Probation In Bribery Case

June 1, 2017 3:16 PM
Filed Under: Anthony L. Robinson, Bribery, Dallas County District Attorney's Office, probation
Anthony Robinson

DALLAS (AP) — An ex-chief investigator for the Dallas County District Attorney’s Office must serve three years of federal probation for accepting a $200,000 bribe to get charges dropped against a suspect.

Anthony L. Robinson of Mesquite was sentenced Wednesday in Dallas. Robinson was also fined $10,000 and must repay about $32,000 to the government.

Robinson last year pleaded guilty, in a plea deal, to bribery conspiracy for soliciting and accepting a bribe in a case involving a disguised cattle investment.

Court documents show Robinson, between September 2012 and May 2013, solicited the bribe from someone accused of failing to register as a sex offender.

Robinson persuaded another prosecutor to drop the charge.

Robinson joined the DA’s office in 1994 but lost his job when a new district attorney took office in 2015.

