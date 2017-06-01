Keller High Softball Team Seeks 4th State Title

KELLER (CBS11 SPORTS) – The defending champion Keller High School softball team is headed to Austin for the state tournament.
Keller has won the state softball championship three times, and they are hoping to make it back to back titles for the first time in school history.
“We have worked so hard this year. I mean we are already there, why not just take it back!” is how Kasey Simpson is approaching the trip to State.
“It would mean the world, because not a lot of high school softball teams have done that.” Keller pitcher Dylann Kaderka admitted.
Keller will play Deer Park in the Class 6A semi-final game on Friday afternoon.