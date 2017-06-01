NORTH TEXAS RAIN: Current Info | Live Radar | Check Traffic | Share Photos | Facebook | Twitter | Weather App

Keller High Softball Team Seeks 4th State Title

June 1, 2017 5:46 PM By Keith Russell
Filed Under: Keller High School, Softball Team, State Championship

carrcares Keller High Softball Team Seeks 4th State Title

KELLER (CBS11 SPORTS) – The defending champion Keller High School softball team is headed to Austin for the state tournament.

Keller has won the state softball championship three times, and they are hoping to make it back to back titles for the first time in school history.

“We have worked so hard this year. I mean we are already there, why not just take it back!” is how Kasey Simpson is approaching the trip to State.

“It would mean the world, because not a lot of high school softball teams have done that.” Keller pitcher Dylann Kaderka admitted.

Keller will play Deer Park in the Class 6A semi-final game on Friday afternoon.

More from Keith Russell
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Dallas / Fort Worth

Drip Pan: CBS Local App
Drip Pan: Weather App
Drip Pan: Restaurant Week 365

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch