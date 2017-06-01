McKinney Police Officer Arrested On Aggravated Assault Charge

MCKINNEY (CBSDFW) – A McKinney Police officer has been taken into custody by his own department after he allegedly injured a woman in a domestic dispute.

According to authorities, officers responded to an unknown location at 12:18 a.m. at the request of the McKinney Fire Department.

Upon their arrival, officers learned that a woman had been injured in a domestic disturbance.

The woman was taken to a local hospital by ambulance with non-life threatening injuries.

McKinney Police arrested Sergeant Audrey Palmer and charged him with Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon/Family Violence.

Palmer has been a member of the McKinney Police Department for 21 years and was assigned to the patrol division.

He has been placed on administrative leave pending a criminal and internal investigation.