Romo Release About To Net Cowboys $14M In Cap Room

FRISCO (105.3 THE FAN) – Tony Romo remains a presence of sorts with the Dallas Cowboys. But after today, his largest presence on the salary cap will come in the form of a $14 million savings.

Romo was originally scheduled to count $24.7 million against the cap, which wouldn’t have necessarily been a problem had the four-time Pro Bowler remained Dallas’ starting quarterback. But injuries and the emergence of heir Dak Prescott caused the Cowboys and their face-of-the-franchise QB to part ways … and when the paperwork is done on his post-June 1 release, the Cowboys cap will gain a massive amount of room.

There will still be dead money to split, $19.6 mil of it over the next two seasons (counting $10.7 mil this year and $8.9 mil next year, nothing outrageous or unusual there).

And the bottom line: Dallas cap room will jump from a Thursday number of about $3.5 million to a Friday number of about $17.5 million.

There are no grand plans to make a splashy purchase with that money. The next big financial move for Dallas will be a summer extension that makes Zack Martin the highest-paid guard in football. But there is now ample room to do business if there is a need and a desire, and if that $17 mil isn’t used up this season, it carries over to the next.

Romo is in the CBS broadcast booth now and will someday be in the Ring of Honor. But this week, his impact is about to be felt in the form of $14 million.