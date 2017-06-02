3-Run Homer Helps Oklahoma Top Baylor 6-3 In WCWS

CBS 115233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75243 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 news@ktvt.com ConsumerJustice@ktvt.com Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Station Feedback: Email Programming: Local | Network Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook CBS 11 News is coverage you can […]
TXA 215233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75231 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 Station Feedback: Email Program Director: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook TXA 21 is the home of Court, Cash and Comedy! Court is in session weekdays with America’s Court […]
MeTV TXA 21.2KTXA 21.2 airs the complete Me-TV program schedule, featuring more than 50 different classic television programs every week. KTXA 21.2 is available free over the air with the use of a digital antenna and can be found on Verizon Fios channel 464. Click Here For Everything You Wanted to Know About MeTV TXA 21.2
KRLD4131 North Central Expressway Suite 100 Dallas, Texas 75204 KRLD Contest Rules CBS Dallas: 214-525-7000 News Tips: 214-525-7473 Traffic Tips: 214-219-1080 Sound-Off: 214-525-7442 Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Program Director: Email PSA Request: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook NewsRadio 1080 KRLD has been a part of North […]
105.3 The Fan4131 North Central Expressway Suite 100 Dallas, Texas 75204Contest Rules Station Phone: 214-525-7000 Call The Studio: 877-881-1053Text The Studio: 43733 (Standard Text Rates May Apply) Program Director: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Friends With Benefits Club Twitter | Facebook As the premiere sports radio station in North Texas, 105.3 The Fan broadcasts with […]
CBS 11 NEWS THIS MORNING: Click Here To Watch The Newscast Live From 4:30 AM To 7:00 AM
TRAFFIC ALERT: Interstate-20 east closed at New York in Arlington | Check Traffic

3-Run Homer Helps Oklahoma Top Baylor 6-3 In WCWS

June 2, 2017 5:53 AM
Filed Under: Baylor, Big 12, NCAA, Oklahoma, Women's College World Series

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Oklahoma made mistakes teams normally don’t get away with at the Women’s College World Series. The Sooners had enough firepower to get by.

Nicole Pendley hit a three-run homer in the first inning, and Oklahoma opened defense of its national title with a 6-3 victory over Baylor on Thursday night.

The Sooners won despite committing four errors, and they got in a bit of trouble late in a game they appeared to have under control. Still, Oklahoma coach Patty Gasso knows how hard World Series wins are hard to come by.

“Good first win, and that’s exactly what you want when you come into this tournament, is get the first win and away you go,” she said. “Just wasn’t maybe the prettiest, but it’s in our back pocket, and we’re ready to move on.”

Macey Hatfield had two hits and Fale Aviu knocked in two runs for the Sooners (57-9).

Oklahoma’s Paige Parker (24-5), selected the Most Outstanding Player of last year’s series, allowed one run and five hits in six innings.

Oklahoma has won three of four this season against Baylor. This one, like the others, had some difficult moments.

“It was uncomfortable,” Gasso said. “It’s hard to watch because I know how much better we are. But again, Baylor creates that on us. I say this over and over: Baylor makes us better. They make us play hard, and we appreciate that. We like that.”

Oklahoma advanced to play Washington in a winners’ bracket game on Friday.

Maddison Kettler had three hits and Lindsey Cargill had two for Baylor (48-14).

Kelsee Selman (24-9) gave up six runs in five innings for the Bears. She was tough on herself for the rough start.

“That game is on me,” she said. “If I wouldn’t have had that first inning, we would have won the ballgame 3-2.”

Baylor will play Oregon in an elimination game on Saturday. Baylor coach Glenn Moore recalled how the Bears rallied in 2014 and thinks his Bears have a chance to do it again.

“We came here and got run-ruled by Florida, and the team fought back and played on Sunday and won two big games on Saturday,” he said. “I expect this team to fight like crazy to be able to do that and make a run for it.”

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Dallas / Fort Worth

Drip Pan: CBS Local App
Drip Pan: Weather App
Drip Pan: Restaurant Week 365

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch