Cooking Oil Spill Shuts Down Road In Fort Worth

June 2, 2017 2:56 PM
Filed Under: Cooking Oil, Environmental, Fort Worth Fire Department, Spill

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – Almost a mile of McCart Avenue in Fort Worth was shut down Friday afternoon when a truck hauling cooking oil leaked it all the way down the road.

The Fort Worth Fire Department sent an environmental crew and sand trucks to clean it up.

The spill stretched from South Hills High School to I-20.

The driver of the truck called 911 to report the spill around 1:15 p.m.

There have been a few car wrecks associated with this spill.

“My truck just went straight to the light pole,” said Dolores Meza. “And then I got off, and my shoes, I started slipping and I said oh no, this is more than water.”

There were no reported injuries.

This is a developing story.

 

