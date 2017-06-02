Dallas’ New Luxury Nightclub Masque

June 2, 2017 11:44 AM
Filed Under: club, Dallas, Entertainment, Masque, McKinney Avenue, Nightclub, nightlife, Texas

Join Sybil as she masquerades her way into one of Dallas’s hottest luxury night clubs.

Masque is a hidden gem located above Fat Rabbit Kitchen & Bar on McKinney Avenue.

Once you make your way into the red velvet clad secret entrance, Masque, offers an escape from the outside world by providing purple smoke filled rooms, beautifully masked servers, one of a kind themed bottle service with fireworks and lightshows, and there’s even moving art in the ‘Mad Hatter’ room.

If it’s a luxurious escape from the ordinary or just a fun night out with friends, Masque has you covered.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Dallas / Fort Worth

Drip Pan: CBS Local App
Drip Pan: Weather App
Drip Pan: Restaurant Week 365

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch