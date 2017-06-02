Dallas’ New Luxury Nightclub Masque

Join Sybil as she masquerades her way into one of Dallas’s hottest luxury night clubs.
Masque is a hidden gem located above Fat Rabbit Kitchen & Bar on McKinney Avenue.
Once you make your way into the red velvet clad secret entrance, Masque, offers an escape from the outside world by providing purple smoke filled rooms, beautifully masked servers, one of a kind themed bottle service with fireworks and lightshows, and there’s even moving art in the ‘Mad Hatter’ room.
If it’s a luxurious escape from the ordinary or just a fun night out with friends, Masque has you covered.