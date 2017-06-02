Dallas Police Searching For Boost Mobile Robbery Suspect

DALLAS (CBSDFW) – Dallas Police are looking for the man responsible for robbing a cell phone store on Thursday night.
Authorities say a suspect took an undisclosed amount of cash from the Boost Mobile store in the 3200 block of W. Illinois at around 7:58 p.m.
Police say the suspect fired a shot at the employee working the store but they were not injured.
The suspect, described as a Black male, 20-25 years of age, 5’8″ tall and 180 pounds, was wearing a black jacket with a U.S. flag on the left arm, black pants, black and white basketball shoes and a pink shower cap.
Anyone who recognizes this suspect or has information concerning this offense is asked to contact Detective Jones at (214) 671-4310.
If you wish to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at (214) 373-TIPS (8477), 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. Crime Stoppers will pay up to $5,000 for information called into Crime Stoppers that leads to the arrest and indictment for this and other felony offenses.