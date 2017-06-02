Dallas Zoo Welcomes New Baby Giraffe

DALLAS (CBSDFW) – There is a new baby boy at the Dallas Zoo! On Tuesday afternoon, 9-year-old Katie the giraffe welcomed a new boy to the herd.

According to the Dallas Zoo, Katie gave birth to a healthy male calf on Tuesday, May 30, at approximately 1:45 p.m.

The Zoo’s veterinary team conducted a well-baby checkup, the almost 6-foot baby boy weighed in at about 150 lbs.

“Welcoming this baby giraffe to the Dallas Zoo is yet another milestone in what has been a very exciting year for us,” said Gregg Hudson, Dallas Zoo’s president and CEO. “We look forward to sharing the adorable awkwardness and cute baby face of the giraffe calf with our visitors. But we also want our guests to know how critical a role accredited zoos have in conservation efforts, as we try to help maintain the species’ existence given the numbers in the wild are diminishing so rapidly.”