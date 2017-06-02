Drunk Driver Crashes Into Home, Killing Father Of Three

MESQUITE (CBSDFW.COM) – Three children are without a father after police say a drunk driver crashed into their house last night.

Their mother is still recovering. And outside, you can still see tire tracks where the driver veered off the road and into the couple’s bedroom.

Jose Reyes came home from work Thursday night singing, cooked dinner for his family, and was getting ready for bed… that is, until tragedy found him in the most unlikely of places.

“Jose was in the room, and his wife was finishing taking a shower when the truck hit the wall, the room,” says Raul Gomez, the family’s pastor.

Now, friends and family grieve at the spot where the 42-year-old lived and died. “He’s a great father. Hard worker. Loves his kids,” says Gomez.

Police say the driver, Steven Tutt, 18, was drunk when he crashed into the house, his cousin in the passenger seat.

Reyes’ wife, Yesenia Vasquez, 43, was trapped in the bathroom walls and was painfully removed by emergency crews.

“She had some broken ribs and hurt lungs, but she’s in stable condition,” Gomez, who had the tough job of telling her that her husband was gone, says.

“The bible teaches love, not hate. If we hate him, it’s not going to bring Jose back.”

Tutt faces a charge of intoxication manslaughter using a vehicle. His passenger, Shabrecka Tutt, is facing a charge of public intoxication.

Steven Tutt’s adopted grandmother says she has never seen him drunk and that he is a good kid who made a bad choice.