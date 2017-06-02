Dyson Officially Designated For Assignment

DALLAS (105.3 The Fan) – As expected, the Rangers have designated reliever Sam Dyson for assignment.

Ken Rosenthal of Fox Sports was the first to report Dyson would be designated for assignment on Thursday night.

Reliever Jose LeClerc, who had a nice start to the season, has been activated and will take Dyson’s roster spot.

By designating Dyson for assignment, Texas has seven days to trade or place the reliever on waivers.

If Dyson is claimed, the club that claims him will pay the rest of his salary for this season (about $2 million, according to Evan Grant of the Dallas Morning News) and has control over him for the next three seasons.

Although it’s expected that Dyson will be claimed, he will be assigned to the minor leagues if he clears waivers.

General manager Jon Daniels told reporters Friday that he expects the club to get something in return for the reliever.

JD said that based on conversations he's had, he fully expects to find a trade involving Dyson. @rangers — Jared Sandler (@SandlerJ) June 2, 2017

Just yesterday, Daniels was asked by The Ben and Skin Show if the club can fix Dyson?

“I wish it was as easy as laying it out and fixing it,” Daniels said. “When a guy has struggled between the lines and then efforts to address it don’t have immediate fixes, there is a kind of a secondary struggle and that’s kind of the mental side. ”

“Ten days ago … Sunday Night Baseball … ESPN … Detroit … Sam throws an inning and two-thirds … punched out three. He was outstanding … the stuff, the life, the velo, the strikes, swing and miss … It was as good or better than at any point last year. Comes out against Boston two days later, we need a ground ball … we get a ground ball … it’s hit five feet passed Odor … that ball is hit a couple feet closer and it’s a double play ground ball and now we’ve got two good outings (in a row),” Daniels added. “Sam just hasn’t pulled out of it. He’s had some tough ones that have affected the team and him getting booed off the mound, that’s not fun. It’s not fun for any of us to watch and I know it couldn’t have been fun for Sam.”

Dyson was 1-6 with a 10.80 ERA in 17 appearances this season.

