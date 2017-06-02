High School Teacher Charged With Possession Of Child Pornography

RICHARDSON (CBSDFW.COM) – Richardson Police executed a warrant Friday morning at the home of Anna High School teacher Lee Whitehead, 34, following a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children about child pornography.
They seized computers and his laptop; quickly finding at least four images of child pornography.
Police then went to Anna High School where the father of two teaches science and arrested him on four charges of Possession of Child Pornography.
The district was unaware of any investigation into Whitehead (who has worked at the school for two years) prior to police’s arrival. They don’t believe any of the allegations involve local children or students, but plan to follow up Monday morning.