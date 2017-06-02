Man Arrested After Crashing Into Mesquite Home, Killing One

One person is dead and another in custody after a truck crashed into a Mesquite home late Thursday night
Mesquite Police say it happened shortly after 10:00pm when 18-year-old Steven Tutt suddenly veered off East Glenn Blvd. and crashed his Chevy Avalanche into the front of a home on Seminary Ridge.
Police say two people in the house were hit. Authorities identified Jose Reyes and Yesenia Vasquez as the two occupants in the home. Reyes was killed and Vasquez was taken to the hospital and is listed in stable condition.
Police say Tutt was not hurt, but was arrested and charged with intoxication manslaughter.
A passenger in the truck, 24 year old Shebreka Tutt, was not hurt.