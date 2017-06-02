Suspects Caught On Camera Installing ATM Card Skimmer

BEDFORD (CBSDFW.COM) – A safety alert for North Texans this morning — police want you to take a moment before swiping that card. Investigators have clear images of two men in Bedford who they say are trying to steal your money.

A surveillance camera at the Qualtrust Credit Union, in the at 3000 block of Cheek Sparger Road, captured images of the men as they installed a skimmer on the ATM in the early morning hours of May 13.

Skimmers have become popular ways for thieves to steal credit or debit card information. Criminals can use it to duplicate a card, and make unauthorized purchases or cash withdrawals.

To skim means to “take up or remove from the surface” and skimmer devices do just that. When a person inserts a debit or credit card at an ATM the skimmer records information off the magnetic strip.

“It’s obviously concerning to know that those types of things are going on,” said bank customer Scott McClure.

As for the case in Bedford – people are left wondering what information the suspects got away with. To find out Bedford police are asking everyone to look closely at the surveillance camera images of the suspects.

Pictures show the men installing the device, then coming back and removing it at the end of the day.

Police haven’t said how many people used the ATM in Bedford while the skimmer was installed, or how many cards were compromised.

Bank customer Dawn Deford said, “It’s kind of creepy actually because people are. I guess just the fact that anybody can do that at any point and time.”

Security experts advise anyone using a credit or debit card at an ATM to give the port a jiggle before inserting or swiping the card. If the port is loose or seems like an overlay that could be a red flag that it’s a skimmer.

Anyone who recognizes the suspects or has information about the digital theft is asked contact the Bedford Police Department at 817-952-2127.