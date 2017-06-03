N. TEXAS RAIN: Current Info | Live Radar | Check Traffic | Share/View Photos | Facebook | Twitter | Weather App

Police Responding To ‘Incident’ On London Bridge

UPDATED | June 3, 2017, 5:44PM June 3, 2017 5:18 PM
Filed Under: London Bridge, Metropolitan Police Department

(CBSNEWS) – British police are responding to an incident on the London Bridge amid reports of a vehicle slamming into pedestrians.

A witness who was on the bridge told the BBC she saw a speeding van veer onto the pavement, striking as many as six people.

Another witness told Reuters she saw three people who appeared to have their throats cut.

“We are dealing with an incident on #LondonBridge, when we have more information we will update this twitter feed,” the Metropolitan Police Department tweeted late Saturday. Police also said they were responding to a separate incident near London Bridge at Borough Market.

The BBC reports police are searching for three suspects who could be armed, according to Reuters.

British Prime Minister Theresa May has been briefed on the incident and is in touch with officials, Downing Street said. White House press secretary Sean Spicer said President Trump has also been briefed on the situation.

The city transit authority Transport for London closed the bridge and ordered the London Bridge underground station evacuated.

 

*READ MORE AT CBSNEWS.COM*

