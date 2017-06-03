Pregame Baseball Nuggets: Beltre, Cashner, Elvis’ Hitting Streak

*Adrian Beltre’s 3000 hit tracker
30. Roberto Clemente, 3000
…
33. Willie Keeler, 2955
34. ADRIAN BELTRE, 2948
35. Frank Robinson, 2943
*Delino DeShields is 0-for-his-last-10 with 9 Ks
*Elvis has an 8-game hitting streak during which he’s hitting .429 (15-for-35).
*Nomar Mazara has reached base in 24 straight starts (.348/.425/.543/.968 with 10 2B, 2 HR, and 17 RBI to go along with 12 BB and 17 K)
*Among pitchers with 20+ BB and 20+ K, Andrew Cashner is the only one with more BB (27) than K (23).
*Obviously it is early, but Cashner’s 7.57 H/9 would be the best rate of his career, whereas his 4.64 BB/9 would be the highest since his rookie year (4.97).
*Cashner has held hitters to a .079 BA w/ RISP, lowest in MLB (min. 40 IP).
*Cashner has induced 10 ground ball double plays, T-7th in MLB.
*Opposing hitts have a line drive rate of 0.0% against Cashner’s changeups this year (0/30), best in MLB
*Since the start of 2016, Lance McCullers has recorded 82.7% of his strikeouts with his curve, best in MLB. League average: 16.5%
*Since the start of 2016, Lance McCullers has induced a whiff rate of 35.7% with 2 strikes, 3rd best in MLB.
*2017 curveball usage rate among MLB SPs
1. McCullers, 46.6%
2. Cobb, 36.2%
3. Quintana, 31.4%
4. Eickhoff, 29.4%
5. C. Morton, 27.5%
*2017 groundball rate among MLB SPs
1. Keuchel, 67.4%
2. Stroman, 63.1%
3. Freeland, 61.9%
4. McCullers Jr., 61.3%
*McCullers has really cut down on his walks.
2016: 5.00 BB/9
2017: 2.62 BB/9
2016 BB%: 12.8
2017 BB%: 7.2
*Since 2016, Jose Altuve is hitting .389 on the road which is easily the best in MLB. J.T. Realmuto ranks second with a .360 average.
*Carlos Correa’s 8-game hitting streak
.472/.500/.861 (1.361)
4 HR
13 RBI
2 2B
17 H