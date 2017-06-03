Pregame Baseball Nuggets: Beltre, Cashner, Elvis’ Hitting Streak

*Adrian Beltre’s 3000 hit tracker

30. Roberto Clemente, 3000

…

33. Willie Keeler, 2955

34. ADRIAN BELTRE, 2948

35. Frank Robinson, 2943

*Delino DeShields is 0-for-his-last-10 with 9 Ks

*Elvis has an 8-game hitting streak during which he’s hitting .429 (15-for-35).

*Nomar Mazara has reached base in 24 straight starts (.348/.425/.543/.968 with 10 2B, 2 HR, and 17 RBI to go along with 12 BB and 17 K)

*Among pitchers with 20+ BB and 20+ K, Andrew Cashner is the only one with more BB (27) than K (23).

*Obviously it is early, but Cashner’s 7.57 H/9 would be the best rate of his career, whereas his 4.64 BB/9 would be the highest since his rookie year (4.97).

*Cashner has held hitters to a .079 BA w/ RISP, lowest in MLB (min. 40 IP).

*Cashner has induced 10 ground ball double plays, T-7th in MLB.

*Opposing hitts have a line drive rate of 0.0% against Cashner’s changeups this year (0/30), best in MLB

*Since the start of 2016, Lance McCullers has recorded 82.7% of his strikeouts with his curve, best in MLB. League average: 16.5%

*Since the start of 2016, Lance McCullers has induced a whiff rate of 35.7% with 2 strikes, 3rd best in MLB.

*2017 curveball usage rate among MLB SPs

1. McCullers, 46.6%

2. Cobb, 36.2%

3. Quintana, 31.4%

4. Eickhoff, 29.4%

5. C. Morton, 27.5%

*2017 groundball rate among MLB SPs

1. Keuchel, 67.4%

2. Stroman, 63.1%

3. Freeland, 61.9%

4. McCullers Jr., 61.3%

*McCullers has really cut down on his walks.

2016: 5.00 BB/9

2017: 2.62 BB/9

2016 BB%: 12.8

2017 BB%: 7.2

*Since 2016, Jose Altuve is hitting .389 on the road which is easily the best in MLB. J.T. Realmuto ranks second with a .360 average.

*Carlos Correa’s 8-game hitting streak

.472/.500/.861 (1.361)

4 HR

13 RBI

2 2B

17 H