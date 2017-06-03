Residents Clean Up, Deal With Damage After North Texas Storms

MESQUITE (CBSDFW.COM) – Communities around North Texas spent Saturday cleaning up after storms moved through area, but some also had to deal with leftover damage to vehicles and homes.

Naomi Trevino’s car fell victim to hail damage after strong storms came down hard on Mesquite.

“It lasted a good 10 minutes and it was just like rocks hitting the whole apartment complex,” said Trevino. “It caused dents throughout the car.”

She said she got a new window installed in her car, but there was still work to be done in her community.

“My neighbor’s roof collapsed up there… their chimney,” said Trevino.

Throughout the apartment complex were broken trees, busted windows and the sounds of repairs

Kelton Terry showed CBS 11 the damage inside his apartment. He cut his finger when his windows shattered.

“I was calmly watching a movie, and the next thing you know, the windows were shaking, and they blasted this way. I hopped up,” said Terry. “It’s like a shotgun shot the window.”

Apartment management told Terry’s family over a hundred windows were shattered due to the storms. There’s no word on how long repairs will take.

As residents brace for another round of storms. many say they plan to rent a carport to prevent more hail damage.