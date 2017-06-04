Authorities Preach Safety After Crashes Involving Disabled Vehicles

BEDFORD (CBSDFW.COM) – Authorities are urging drivers to stay alert after two crashes occurred overnight that involved disabled vehicles where one proved to be fatal.

Bedford police say a woman was standing outside her disabled vehicle next to an onramp on the westbound lanes of Highway 183 when another car crashed into her.

The driver of the other vehicle was injured along with two children. Their injuries are considers non-life-threatening.

In the latest update, the driver of the disabled car remains in critical condition.

A similar crash in Denton was fatal after a pickup truck crashed into a disabled car on I-35W on the side of the road. The driver of the disabled car was found dead inside his vehicle.

Police say the driver of the pickup told them he simply didn’t see the disabled car. Investigators say the crash happened so fast that officers had just spotted the car and were on their way to help.

“As officers were responding, they saw the vehicle, called for a tow truck but by the time the officer was able to turn around and get back to the vehicle, it had been struck by second vehicle,” said Bryan Cose with the Denton Police Department.

Authorities urge drivers to park as far off the traveled part of the road as possible if the vehicle breaks down. All drivers are also asked to give as much as space as needed for disabled vehicles on the sides of the road.