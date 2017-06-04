Dallas Police Make Arrest In Hit-And-Run Involving Officer

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Dallas police arrested a 17 year old Saturday evening in relation to a hit-and-run accident that sent an officer’s patrol car into a creek.

Ivory Nails, who police say was the driver of the vehicle that struck the squad car, was arrested for an outstanding theft warrant out of Dallas County. Authorities confirmed the vehicle Nails was driving when he hit the squad car was stolen.

Nails is also being charged with failure to stop and render aid after he fled the scene of the accident

The Dallas police officer in the patrol car was rushed to the hospital with critical injuries Monday after the crash at Westmoreland and Keist.

First look at the @DallasPD squad car knocked into a West Oak Cliff creek by hit-and-run driver. Men responsible still on the run @CBSDFW pic.twitter.com/WxOCkKHntV — Jeff Paul (@Jeff_Journalist) May 29, 2017

Police have not said if they are still searching for other suspects in the accident.