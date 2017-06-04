N. TEXAS RAIN: Current Info | Live Radar | Check Traffic | Share/View Photos | Facebook | Twitter | Weather App

Dallas Police Make Arrest In Hit-And-Run Involving Officer

June 4, 2017 2:39 PM
Filed Under: dallas police, failure to stop and render aid, Hit and Run, Ivory Nails, Stolen Vehicle, Theft Warrant

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Dallas police arrested a 17 year old Saturday evening in relation to a hit-and-run accident that sent an officer’s patrol car into a creek.

Ivory Nails, who police say was the driver of the vehicle that struck the squad car, was arrested for an outstanding theft warrant out of Dallas County. Authorities confirmed the vehicle Nails was driving when he hit the squad car was stolen.

Nails is also being charged with failure to stop and render aid after he fled the scene of the accident

The Dallas police officer in the patrol car was rushed to the hospital with critical injuries Monday after the crash at Westmoreland and Keist.

Police have not said if they are still searching for other suspects in the accident.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Dallas / Fort Worth

Drip Pan: CBS Local App
Drip Pan: Weather App
Drip Pan: Restaurant Week 365

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch