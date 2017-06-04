Hong Kong Marks 28 Years Since Bloody Tiananmen Crackdown

HONG KONG (CBSNEWS/AP) – Thousands of Hong Kongers attended a candlelight vigil on Sunday to commemorate victims of the Chinese government’s 1989 brutal military crackdown on protesters in Beijing’s Tiananmen Square, while Taiwan’s president called on Beijing to “face up” to the history.

Hundreds if not thousands of unarmed protesters and onlookers were killed late on June 3 and the early hours of June 4, 1989, after China’s communist leaders ordered the military to retake Tiananmen Square from the student-led demonstrators. Commemoration of the events, whether public or private, remains taboo in mainland China.

Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen said in posts on Facebook and Twitter that 28 years ago, the actions of students and citizens who challenged the political system in China “inspired a generation.”

She appealed to Beijing to “face up to June 4 with an open mind” and said Taiwan was willing to share its experiences of transitioning to democracy in the late 1980s to ease the pains of such a transition in the mainland.

“For democracy: some are early, others are late, but we will all get there in the end,” Tsai wrote on Twitter.

While mainland Chinese are only dimly aware of what happened at Tiananmen Square nearly three decades ago, the subject is openly discussed in Taiwan, a self-governing island, and Hong Kong, a special Chinese region with much autonomy and legally entrenched freedom of speech and other civil rights unseen on the mainland.

The annual evening vigil in Hong Kong is the only large-scale commemoration on Chinese territory of the Tiananmen bloodshed. Some 110,000 people attended on Sunday, according to organizers, while police estimated the turnout at 18,000. Last year, the numbers were 125,000 and 21,800, respectively.

