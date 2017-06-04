Trump’s Tweeted ‘Covfefe’ Becoming Vanity License Plates

LOS ANGELES (CBSNEWS/AP) – President Donald Trump’s mysterious “covfefe” tweet has inspired a vanity license plate in California — and elsewhere across the country, CBS Los Angeles reports.
The California Department of Motor Vehicles’ website confirmed that a personalized plate with the term is unavailable. It remains unclear when the California plate was ordered, but personalized plates with the term have been claimed in other states as well.
The Maine Department of Motor Vehicles confirmed that someone claimed “covfefe” for a personalized license plate just hours after Mr. Trump’s now-infamous tweet at 12:06 a.m. Wednesday. Local media report that it’s also happening in other states, including Nebraska and North Carolina.
One Comment
It’s been a long time since we had a President who cared about this country. It’s funny watching Trump’s opponents run around like headless chickens. They don’t know what is hitting them.
Real Americans revolted against the globalist elite! We wanted our jobs and country back! Our healthcare was too expensive. Mine is $700/month now (AND RISING!). Things are getting more and more expensive as it is. Can we really afford to support the world's homeless?
It is so nice to wake up happy and not worried about our country. It’s in good hands. President Trump is putting America first. It’s been a very long time since that has happened in Washington…from the president or Congress.