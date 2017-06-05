Cowboys, Steelers Greats Coming Together For Good Cause In Dallas

DALLAS (CBS11 SPORTS) – The Dallas Cowboys and Pittsburgh Steelers built a super rivalry in the 1970’s, squaring off in Super Bowls X and XIII.

The Steelers won both meetings, including a 35-31 win in January of 1979 that is one of the more bitter losses in Cowboys history.

Forty years later, it looks like the cold war has thawed out, and for all the right reasons.

This Friday, Dallas Cowboys Hall of Famers Randy White, Tony Dorsett and Rayfield Wright will join Steelers great “Mean” Joe Greene at a charity fundraiser in Dallas.

“It’s not surprising that those guys would step up and lend a helping hand.” Greene told CBS11 Sports.

Greene lost his wife, Agnes, to breast cancer two years ago.

After she passed away, Greene’s children created a foundation in honor of their mother. The Greene Family Foundation is raising money for the Agnes Lucille Craft Greene Scholarship, which is offered to families who have been affected by cancer.

The “Nibble & Mingle” will be held 7:00 pm on Friday, June 9 at the Highland Hotel in Dallas. It includes Top Chef Alumni John Tesar and will feature “tasty creations” from local eateries including The Knife, Common Table, Ten Ramon, Mirador, Rafa’s, Trompo Tacos.

Greene said the goal of the foundation, and charity event is simple. “What we hope to accomplish is to provide an avenue for young people that need an assist in getting an education.”

For more information on the Nibble & Mingle event, and The Greene Family Foundation, click here.