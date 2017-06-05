Fort Worth Car Thieves Strike Again

FORT WORTH (CBS11) – An organized group of car thieves hit another neighborhood in Fort Worth late Sunday.

The group stole two vehicles and police increased the number of suspects to seven.

Police said the group is likely the same one that hit another north Fort Worth neighborhood May 30, breaking into 14 cars, including an attempt on a marked police car.

Security video from a homeowner showed the group fanning out across the Quail Ridge neighborhood just before midnight Sunday.

They ran into driveways, looking for open car doors and ducking in between cars when someone drove down the street.

Several minutes after the initial burglaries, video shows the group returning in a caravan of three vehicles, one of them a Ford F-150 stolen from a block away. The owner of the truck said he knew he left his keys in the truck that night.

The video shows two suspects jump out of one of the cars, and return to a Chrysler sedan they had already gone through.

This time they started it right up, backed out of the driveway and drove away, spinning the tires briefly in the street.

Police said it was possible the same group had hit another neighborhood in the Burleson area over the weekend.

The owner of one of the vehicles stolen by the group hitting North Fort Worth told CBS11 police have recovered his truck.

He said they told him it was involved in a drug-related incident.