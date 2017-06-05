Deep Grocery Discounts For Shoppers With Open Minds

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – School is out. The kids are at home and they are always hungry. But making affordable meals during the summertime can be a challenge. There is one unique option in Dallas, however, for families that are willing to keep an open mind.

Produce, eggs, granola bars, baking ingredients… for one reason or another, there are many items like these that did not make it onto grocery store shelves. Instead, they ended up in a salvage store, a place offering deep discounts on a wide range of food items.

Step inside of The Grocery Clearance Center in Oak Cliff and you will find aisles of fresh, frozen, refrigerated and repackaged goods. That includes meat, dairy and produce. The inventory comes from distributors and manufacturers that were unable to put certain food items on the shelves at a regular grocery store.

Gary Gluckman opened the store 25 years ago, and has generations of customers who keep coming back.

Renee Turner drives 45 minutes to shop for her family’s food at The Grocery Clearance Center. She considers the store to be a hidden gem. “They often have a lot of sandwich-type fixings and fruits and everything,” Turner said. “With prices they have, I think it’s really good for people to come here.”

Some of the products may be discontinued or mislabeled, or have damaged packaging. They could also be near or just past the expiration date. But much of the food is still good. “I think one of the biggest misconceptions about food is, if it’s past the date, it’s bad. And it’s not,” Gluckman explained. “It’s the manufacturer’s guideline explaining to the consumer when they feel their product will be at optimum freshness or value.”

The USDA states that, with the exception of infant formula, product dating is not required, and most things are safe to eat past their listed expiration dates until spoilage is evident. Give something a good look before you purchase. And, of course, once an item is opened, it will not last as long.