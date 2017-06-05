CBS 11 NEWS @ 6: Click Here To Watch The Newscast Live From 6:00 PM To 6:30 PM

Heavy Rain, Fast-Moving Water Brings Garbage To White Rock Lake Shores

June 5, 2017 5:57 PM By Dan Haggerty
DALLAS (CBS11) – Heavy rains and flooding left the shores of White Rock Lake lined with trash.

The lake is surrounded by creeks that feed into the water that bring runoff from as far away as Frisco during a big downpour.

“We actually see what happens when you litter,” said Shana Hamilton with the City of Dallas. “When you throw trash out your window, or don’t tie your bags. Those are things we’d like to educate the public with.”

Major weather will wash up large amounts of trash, but the city says it’s still an everyday problem, even when North Texas goes weeks without significant rain.

Taxpayers fund contractors who clean the shore line seven days a week just to keep up.

Local non-profit For The Love Of The Lake organizes clean up efforts on the second Saturday of every month.

The group has its next meeting on Saturday, June 10.

