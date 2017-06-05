Woman & Child Injured After Accident On Highway 360

ARLINGTON (CBSDFW.COM) – A woman and child were critically injured after an early morning crash on State Highway 360 closed in Arlington.
The crash involving a sedan, with the woman and child inside, and a man in a pickup happened just after 5:15 a.m. in the southbound lanes of 360, near Pioneer Parkway.
The southbound side of the highway was closed, with traffic forced off at Park Row.
The woman and child were both taken to the hospital in serious condition.
The male driver of the truck was not seriously hurt.
Investigators have not said what caused the crash.
Arlington police expect the freeway to be shut down well past morning rush hour. Click here to check traffic in the area.