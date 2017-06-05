TRAFFIC ALERT: Southbound Highway 360 Near Pioneer Parkway Closed In Arlington | Read More | Check Traffic

Woman & Child Injured After Accident On Highway 360

June 5, 2017 6:38 AM
Filed Under: child, Highway 360, Highway 360 South, highway clo, highway closed, Hwy 360, injured, Injuries

ARLINGTON (CBSDFW.COM) – A woman and child were critically injured after an early morning crash on State Highway 360 closed in Arlington.

The crash involving a sedan, with the woman and child inside, and a man in a pickup happened just after 5:15 a.m. in the southbound lanes of 360, near Pioneer Parkway.

The southbound side of the highway was closed, with traffic forced off at Park Row.

The woman and child were both taken to the hospital in serious condition.

The male driver of the truck was not seriously hurt.

Investigators have not said what caused the crash.

Arlington police expect the freeway to be shut down well past morning rush hour. Click here to check traffic in the area.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Dallas / Fort Worth

Drip Pan: CBS Local App
Drip Pan: Weather App
Drip Pan: Restaurant Week 365

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch