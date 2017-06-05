NASA Flight Engineers “Catch” Dragon In Space

SPACE (CBSDFW.COM) – Flight Engineers Jack Fischer and Peggy Whitson of NASA captured The SpaceX Dragon from The International Space Station today.
The cargo ship launched Saturday carrying lab mice and fruit flies for space research. Albeit short, its latest trip was the second for the SpaceX Dragon, which first traveled to the Space Station in 2014.
Ground controllers operating the International Space Station’s robotic arm will maneuver it onto the Earth-facing port of the Harmony module, according to NASA.
Introducing re-usability in space-flight is part of the SpaceX CRS-11 mission.