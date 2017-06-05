Sachse Man Gets 8 Years In Prison For Distributing Child Porn

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Mark Reice Anderson, 62, of Sachse was sentenced to eight years in federal prison, following his guilty plea in November 2016 to one count of transportation and shipping child pornography, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Northern District of Texas office.
In Octbver 2015, law enforcement executed a search warrant at Anderson’s home.
Authorities said they found and seized “an unusually large number of computers and other digital media.”
A search of the computers and other digital media revealed multiple files depicting child pornography, including more than 19,000 images of child pornography and 1,000 videos of child pornography.