North Texas Schools Offering Kids Free Summer Meals

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – With school now out for the summer, food has become a major concern for many North Texas families. Hunger does not take a summer break. But there are programs in place to make sure that kids receive the same kind of meals that they do during the school year.

Food provided by schools is a regular part of the diet for some students, and a part of the budget for some parents.

Many families rely on school breakfasts and lunches for their children to get healthy meals each day. Starting on Monday, the summer nutrition programs begin in some North Texas school districts. The programs offer free breakfast and lunch meals at various campuses, no registration or proof of income required.

For example, the Garland Independent School District is offering these free meals in areas where more than 50 percent of kids are eligible for free or reduced-price meals during the school year. The district is also providing other summer activities with a focus on healthy living — education, exercise and eating right.

The idea is to keep children healthy and active all summer long. These programs run from June through August.

Check with your local school district to find out which campuses in your area are offering a summer nutrition program.